Glastonbury 2022 reveals lineup: Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to headline

Glastonbury festival has unveiled its long-awaited 2022 lineup, after two years of COVID-19-related cancellations.

Headlining the festival will be Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. Motown legend Diana Ross will play the Legend slot, on Sunday afternoon. The festival will take place across 22-26 June 2022.

Other artists on the huge bill include Black Midi, Foals, Fontaines DC, Girl In Red, St Vincent, Skunk Anansie and IDLES.

See the full lineup below.

The 2022 lineup has been a long time coming for festival fans. Glastonbury was the first UK festival to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following US festivals SXSW and Coachella succumbing to the new normal of the summer of 2020.

As 2021 rolled around, fans were hopeful as Glastonbury had announced tentative plans to host another edition of the festival in lieu of 2020’s. However, in late January, festival organisers shared the sad news that the festival would once again be cancelled. In a statement they said: “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

“As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

This year, the festival’s supported charities include the Red Cross’ Ukraine appeal, providing aid to those affected by the conflict that continues to rage in the country.