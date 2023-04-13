Godsticks return with new album, This Is What A Winner Looks Like – Listen to first single Mayhem here

The new record will be the band’s first release in three years following 2020’s Inescapable.

Cardiff-based progressive rock band Godsticks have announced their return with a new album This Is What A Winner Looks Like, set for release on 26 May.

Their fifth and most recent record, Inescapable landed in 2020 as the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic. The new era for the band begins with the first single Mayhem, which flits from staccato style riffs to a large, doomy chorus.

Godsticks guitarist Darran Charles commented on Mayhem: “I stumbled upon this really ugly dissonant chord that sounded great with distortion, and thought about ways of making it sound even nastier and more chaotic (hence the title).”

He continued, “But I was also interested in causing Tom (drummer) physical harm so I devised a bass drum pattern so complex that it will likely cause him a repetitive strain injury in the very near future. This song promises to be immense live and the music video hopefully translates the energy we’re going to bring to the stage when we take this song out on the road.”

Check out the track below:

This Is What A Winner Looks Like will feature 10 tracks which are as follows:

If I Don’t Take It All Eliminate and Repair This Is My New Normal Devotion Made To Offend Silent Saw Throne Don’t Say A Word To Me Mayhem Lying Wake Up

The band are also set to perform live sets on the upcoming dates (with more to be announced):

22 June – Cardiff – Fuel

23 June – London – Camden Assembly

24 June – Newcastle, The Cluny 2

25 June – Edinburgh – Legends

This Is What A Winner Looks Like is out on 26 May via Kscope. Find out more at Godsticks.co.uk.