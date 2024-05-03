Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka forms new band, Mirador – listen to them now

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka has formed a new “collective” named Mirador. The band, consisting of Kiszka and Chris Turpin of musical duo Ida Mae, are currently opening for the Greta gang on tour.

The pair have currently played at the first two dates (in St. Louis and Lincoln) on Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher world tour. They don’t appear to be on streaming platforms yet, but they have teased a song on social media.

GVF first announced the launch of Mirador in a post shared to social media: “We are happy to announce that Mirador, a new collective consisting of our very own Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin, will commence the show on the imminent spring Starcatcher World Tour dates.”

It continues, “We’re honoured to watch the advent of this musical journey and hope you, too, enjoy the chorus of Mirador.”

We are happy to announce that @miradorband, a new collective consisting of our very own @jakekiszka and Chris Turpin, will commence the show on the imminent spring Starcatcher World Tour dates. We’re honored to watch the advent of this musical journey and hope you, too, enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/Wcv7UC6qDW — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) April 22, 2024

On the Mirador Instagram page, a black and white video shows Kiszka and Turpin jamming with their guitars. Fans in the comments are also excited to see the presence of two microphones. Fan filmed footage from the live shows confirm that Kiszka is indeed contributing to vocals.

Check out the teaser below:

This moody track is seemingly called Feels Like Gold. Other tracks recorded by fans have since been uploaded to YouTube, these include Roving Blade, Must I Go Bound, and Fortunes Fate. Listen below:

Last year, Kiszka spoke to Guitar.com where he explained that his influences growing up weren’t just rock bands. “A lot of people think we were listening to a lot of rock ‘n’ roll growing up, when in fact, we weren’t really,” he said.

“We got into rock ‘n’ roll, the golden age stuff, around high school. But when we were growing up, it was blues and jazz, roots music, classical and folk music, Americana music… Peruvian music!

“I almost think that it was done intentionally, because our parents had a massive vinyl collection, and a lot of the stuff that we were listening to was really the beginning of where other things had evolved from – where rock ‘n’ roll comes from. And so later, when we discovered rock ‘n’ roll, it blew our heads off because it was like, ‘Woah, what is this?!’ It was a personification of all these roots genres we’d listened to,” he remembered.

View all upcoming dates for Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher tour.