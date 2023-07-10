Greta Van Fleet celebrate upcoming third album with new signature craft beer

The Michigan rock outfit have partnered with the Founders Brewing Company for 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze.

Greta Van Fleet are releasing their third full-length album later this month, but we’d argue the bigger news is that they’re going to launch a signature craft beer.

Teaming up with the Founders Brewing Company, the classic rock-inspired four-piece have unveiled 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze – aptly named after their upcoming LP, Starcatcher.

The Founders Brewing Company explains that the band have done collaborations with other smaller breweries across the US while they’ve been on tour.

“Now, let’s start from the beginning of how this collaboration started,” the company says. “The band [have] been a huge fan of the craft beer industry. For their new album, they wanted to work with a bigger brewery that is from their home state, Michigan. They wanted to co-create a beer that matches their taste while also helping out the community. And that is how we came up with 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze!”

To celebrate the collaboration, $1 for every pint or package sold of Starcatcher Haze – up to $20,000 – will be donated to Freshwater Future, a charity that helps protects the waters of the Great Lake regions and the animals that live in them.

“Michigan has 20% of Earth’s freshwater and it’s important to keep the water safe for everyone, whether it’s for drinking, eating the fish, or just going for a swim,” the company continues.

The collaboration with Greta Van Fleet will be launched on 5 August at the Founders Brewing Company taproom in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It will also come with special merchandise, as well as Greta Van Fleet ticket giveaways.

The beer will only be available in selected states. For more information, you can head to Founders Brewing Company.

Last month, Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka said he was “in awe” of his brother for coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s one thing explaining your sexual orientation to someone close, or your family, but when you go to announce something like that to millions, and the world, you’re sort of standing naked before God and all of his mighty men saying, ‘Here I am – take it or leave it!’” he said.

