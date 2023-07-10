Wolfgang Van Halen says he could fall asleep listening to this Meshuggah song

Cheers to the most insane lullaby in the history of mankind.

For the average listener, Meshuggah songs and lullabies might make for strange bedfellows, but such is not the case for Wolfgang Van Halen, who recently admitted that he could happily fall asleep listening to the Swedish extreme metal outfit’s tracks.

Speaking to Primordial Radio in a new interview, the Mammoth WVH mastermind reveals just how far his love for the metal band and their music runs, saying: “I could fall asleep listening to Meshuggah. It relaxes me so much. If you’re familiar with Meshuggah, you probably know the song Bleed.”

“Meshuggah is just one of my favourite bands,” Van Halen continues. “They are unbelievably heavy – there’s nothing heavier than them. But you get lulled into their rhythm. As a drummer first, I just am in love with rhythmic music, and there’s nothing more rhythmic than Meshuggah.”

“After hearing it, you probably couldn’t fall asleep to that, but, man, I could, because I love it.”

“After hearing it, you probably couldn’t fall asleep to that, but, man, I could, because I love it.”

Remind yourself why it’s so ridiculous that someone could fall asleep listening to Meshuggah below:

Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen once again ruled out the possibility of his participation in a Van Halen tribute tour, saying: “With the way Van Halen operates, I don’t think it’s possible”

“With Foo Fighters and what they pulled off with the Taylor Hawkins tributes, the whole organisation from the ground up is very rooted in not too much personnel. With Van Halen and all of the history behind it, there may be a bit too much of that to be put aside for what should happen,” says the rocker, who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts last year.

“Personally, I feel like I got my closure when I played the Taylor Hawkins tributes, because – at least just for me – they were just as much about my dad as they were Taylor,” he said.

In other news, Wolfgang Van Halen is currently gearing up to release Mammoth II, his second full-length outing with Mammoth WVH. The latest single from the record, Take a Bow, finds him playing a solo on his father’s iconic Frankenstein electric guitar.