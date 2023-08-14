Guns N’ Roses’ new song, Perhaps, leaked via digital jukeboxes in bars

TouchTune users were able to play the song and see its artwork over the weekend.

A new Guns N’ Roses song, titled Perhaps, has been leaked this weekend, but not online, as such.

The track – which clues pointed to the imminent release of last week – was not leaked on YouTube, or a Pirate Bay-style website, but rather via digital jukeboxes in some bars in the United States.

Essentially, there’s a digital jukebox service called TouchTunes, which allows users to control compatible public jukeboxes using their smartphone, with specific songs available inside the app. And Perhaps was listed as an available song on the app over the weekend.

The track was complete with its accompanying artwork, which showed a Magic 8 Ball with the song title, Perhaps, inside. It’s unclear at the time of writing if the song is still available via the jukeboxes.

GOOD MORNING TO GUNS N’ ROSES FANS ONLY In case you missed it, Perhaps leaked last night via a jukebox at a bar. Pick a local bar with TouchTunes and you, too, can go listen. A release on streaming platforms surely is imminent but we will never forget the night of August 12th. pic.twitter.com/du6JaQk9s8 — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) August 13, 2023

While the band debuted the track during a soundtrack before their Tel Aviv concert in June 2023, and a rough demo version has been circulating the internet for a number of years, this is the first time the finished studio version of the song has made its way into the public domain.

The release date for the song was recently teased on the Guns N’ Roses website after a pre-save page popped up for a release on 11 August, before being swiftly deleted. However, it appears that the digital jukebox service TouchTunes did not get the memo.

This is the rock titans’ first release since last year’s EP Hard Skool, which featured two tracks released the year before, as well as live versions of Don’t Cry and You’re Crazy.

Perhaps, like Hard Skool, was written and recorded during the Chinese Democracy sessions. However, it might not be the last new music that fans will be getting their hands on as last month production manager Tom Mayhue stated that the band will be working on new music in the style of debut album Appetite for Destruction sooner rather than later.