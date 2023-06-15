HAIM respond to “acting” accusations on stage: “Don’t ever say we don’t play our instruments”

After NME posted a video of HAIM performing on Instagram, commenters cast doubt on the authenticity of the clips. Now, the sisters are mad.

Indie-rock trio HAIM have hit back at accusations claiming they’ve been “acting” on stage instead of performing live.

After a video of the band playing My Song 5 – from their 2013 album Days Are Gone – was posted to NME‘s Instagram page, several people claimed Este Haim was pretending to play her bass guitar, with one writing: “Is it just me or is the bassist just acting?”

To which the band screen shotted the post and replied on their Instagram story: “I’m so used to seeing this shit on every fucking video of us playing ever, but I’m so over it. Don’t ever say we don’t play our fucking instruments.”

The trio – made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana – had even replied to the comment on the original post with: “lol I can’t believe this shit is STILL happening”. But the original comment has since been deleted.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time HAIM have had trouble with live audiences.

Speaking to the Independent in 2020, Este previously spoke on reactions they have faced from certain fans: “I see men making faces on stage, and it’s a reaction from feeling the music.

“I made the mistake early on of looking at comments on live performances, which I don’t do anymore, and all these comments, mostly men, were like, ‘Urgh, ugly, grotesque, get her off the fucking stage, why is she making those faces?’ I think some men have a problem with seeing a woman enjoying herself. That’s threatening to them.”

She added: “It’s not like I’m going to change how I perform, because it’s the only time that I feel good. The only time that I feel happy is when I’m onstage playing the music that I wrote.”