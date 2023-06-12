HAIM were told they’d never make it in music: “Being told you’ll never sell out a venue… It fuels the fire”

HAIM are set to join Taylor Swift as support acts on her Eras tour.

Indie-rock band HAIM have reflected on how they were told they’d never make it in the music industry, and how comments they received fuelled the fire for them to prove people wrong.

HAIM – which consists of sisters Danielle, Etse and Alana Haim – released their most recent studio album in 2020 with Women In Music Pt. III. The record was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The trio have received a plethora of positive critical reception for their music, and in a new interview with Elle, Alana recalls: “The amount of people who were like, ‘You’re never going to make it. Give up!’

“We’ve done so many things in our career, despite what people in the industry have said. Being told you’ll never sell out a venue, then you do. You’ll never headline a festival, and then we do. It fuels the fire,” she says.

Danielle also adds: “People would say to us, ‘You’ll never get a record deal’. A girl rock band, unfortunately, is not something you see.’ People used to say that shit all the time. But we had such a crazy focus, plus we’re sisters – we’re like a wolf pack.”

HAIM are set to headline London’s All Points East festival on 28 August, and they’ll also support Taylor Swift on part of the US leg of her Eras tour in late July and early August.

Elsewhere in the Elle interview, the band also confirm that in between gigs, they’re writing their fourth album.

Guitar.com scored Women In Music Pt. III as an 8/10 at its release, calling it “a startling genre-fluid record which strides confidently into the worlds of R&B, hip-hop, funk, electro-pop and fleetingly reggae, while daring to be vulnerable, honest and whatever the hell Haim want it to be.”

See a full list of Haim’s upcoming tour dates over at their official website.