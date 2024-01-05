“He is who I want to be when I grow up… and I’m 33”: Wolfgang Van Halen on counting Dave Grohl as an inspiration

Wolfgang Van Halen has once again shared his appreciation for Foo Fighters frontman and all-round rock legend Dave Grohl, referring to him as an “endless inspiration”.

In an interview with Amoeba Music, Van Halen shares some of the records he picked up in the famous LA-based record store, and amongst those, unsurprisingly, is Foo Fighters’ new album But Here We Are.

“This is a very emotional album,” he explains. “I love the Foo Fighters and if anyone is familiar with my music, Dave Grohl is who I want to be when I grow up… and I’m 33. I guess I’m not grown up yet. Everything I did on my first album on Mammoth WVH, I played everything on it, just like he did on the first Foo Fighters album and so he’s always been an endless inspiration. Then losing Taylor, which has been the worst, this whole album has been incredibly emotional.”

If you aren’t familiar with their bond, WVH has often shared his love for Grohl, once citing him as a “rock god”. Additionally, WVH recently discussed how their relationship has grown closer due to their shared experience of grief and loss.

“He sent me a video in his car and on his radio my song Distance was playing,” Van Halen continues in the interview. “He told me it was a beautiful song about losing someone, and he actually sent me his song The Teacher and said that music is such a healing way to go through trauma. Just like my music was a way for me to navigate a lot of trauma, you can hear that in this album. I really love it.”

You can watch the full interview below: