logo
News

“He is who I want to be when I grow up… and I’m 33”: Wolfgang Van Halen on counting Dave Grohl as an inspiration

“He’s always been an endless inspiration,” says the multi-instrumentalist.

dave-grohl-wvh@2000x1500

Image: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images and Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Wolfgang Van Halen has once again shared his appreciation for Foo Fighters frontman and all-round rock legend Dave Grohl, referring to him as an “endless inspiration”.

In an interview with Amoeba Music, Van Halen shares some of the records he picked up in the famous LA-based record store, and amongst those, unsurprisingly, is Foo Fighters’ new album But Here We Are.

“This is a very emotional album,” he explains. “I love the Foo Fighters and if anyone is familiar with my music, Dave Grohl is who I want to be when I grow up… and I’m 33. I guess I’m not grown up yet. Everything I did on my first album on Mammoth WVH, I played everything on it, just like he did on the first Foo Fighters album and so he’s always been an endless inspiration. Then losing Taylor, which has been the worst, this whole album has been incredibly emotional.”

If you aren’t familiar with their bond, WVH has often shared his love for Grohl, once citing him as a “rock god”. Additionally, WVH recently discussed how their relationship has grown closer due to their shared experience of grief and loss.

“He sent me a video in his car and on his radio my song Distance was playing,” Van Halen continues in the interview. “He told me it was a beautiful song about losing someone, and he actually sent me his song The Teacher and said that music is such a healing way to go through trauma. Just like my music was a way for me to navigate a lot of trauma, you can hear that in this album. I really love it.”

You can watch the full interview below:

Related Artists

Dave GrohlWolfgang Van Halen

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

“I was hoping not to get cancelled”: Unprocessed’s Manuel Gardner Fernandes talks cyberbullying and new album ‘…And Everything in Between’

2

What I’d buy this week: a guitarist’s guide to the new year’s new gear

3

How to be a successful independent band in 2024

4

Meris LVX review — a game-changing delay pedal that opens up a new sonic landscape

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.