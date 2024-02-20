logo
“I’m a sloppy guitar player – but so are Jimmy Page and Keith Richards”: Ace Frehley self-critiques his chops prior to 10,000 Volts release

The former Kiss guitarist’s latest solo album is due out this Friday, February 23.

[L-R] Ace Frehley, Jimmy Page and Keith Richards

Credit: Getty Images

 
Ace Frehley’s latest solo album, 10,000 Volts, arrives this Friday 23 February. And while he’s talked a big talk in the run-up to its release – even going as far as to say it will “embarrass” his former Kiss bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley – he still concedes that he’s not the most technically gifted guitarist on the planet.

In a new interview with the Shout It Out Loudcast, Frehley says [via Blabbermouth]: “I am a sloppy guitar player. So is Jimmy Page. So is Keith Richards. Jimmy Page is a sloppy guitar player. So am I. Keith Richards is sloppy.

“Sometimes they’ll have an off night and Keith is off in the ozone. I wasn’t always on, but most of the time when I played with Kiss, I was on. I’d save the partying for after the show.”

Frehley spoke on his less-than-perfect chops in an interview with Total Guitar last month, comparing himself to his Kiss successor Tommy Thayer.

“A guy like Tommy Thayer – who I like and is a great player – will play perfectly with no mistakes,” he said. “But is that what you want? Tommy will never be me, and no one can play like me. I take pride in that. That’s rock ‘n’ roll.”

In the same interview, Frehley called himself a “sloppy fucking guitar player”, adding: “I’ll be the first to admit that. I make mistakes, and shit happens – especially live. I play the songs how they’re meant to be played. I deliver the classic Kiss songs and my solo songs how you remember them.”

10,000 Volts is out this Friday. If you can’t wait until then, you can check out its two already-released singles, 10,000 Volts and Walkin’ On The Moon, below:

