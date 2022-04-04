NewsMusic

In pictures: the guitars of the 2022 Grammy Awards

Six-string representation was strong, with artists such as Finneas, HER, Lenny Kravitz and Bruno Mars bringing out some unique instruments.

By Cillian Breathnach
HER and Lenny Kravitz
Image: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The 2022 Grammy Award ceremony saw its fair share of six-strings across the evening, with everything from HER’s recent signature guitar to a good old Gibson ES-335 making an appearance. Check out some up-close looks at the guitars of the 2022 Grammy Award ceremony.

Above, you can see HER performing alongside Lenny Kravitz. HER is playing her very own Signature HER Stratocaster, launched back in 2020. Kravitz is playing, as he often is, a Gibson Korina Flying V. Get a closer look at HER’s strat below:

HER
Image: Rich Fury / Getty

At the top of the show was a performance from Silk Sonic, and Bruno Mars showed up with, alongside his best jumpsuit game, a gorgeous Fender Custom Shop 1969 Stratocaster in relic’d Surf Green.

Bruno Mars
Image: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Billie Eilish’s producer/brother Finneas also gave us some guitar representation, playing both a Taylor acoustic and his own custom Telecaster Thinline, adorned with the title of Eilish’s latest record Happier Than Ever.

Finneas and Billie Eilish
Image: Rich Fury / Getty

Finneas and Billie Eilish
Image: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Finneas and Billie Eilish
Image: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chris Stapleton kept things simple, with an old-school Gibson ES-style guitar, with a trapeze bridge.

Chris Stapleton
Image: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Flatpicking Wizard Billy Strings also upped the representation from the acoustic corner, bringing along his Thompson.

Billy Strings
Image: David Becker / Getty

Brandi Carlile was seen playing a Gibson Les Paul with two double-cream humbuckers for her performance of Right On Time: check that out below. Her guitarist, Tim Hanseroth, is playing what looks to be a Gretsch Falcon, finished in black and fitted with a Bigsby.

Brandi Carlile
Image: Kevin Mazur / Getty

John Osborne of The Brothers Osborne also played a customised 1968 Fender Telecaster, while his brother TJ played a Jumbo Gibson acoustic.

Brothers Osborne
Image: Rich Fury / Getty

And finally, eagle-eyed guitar fans might have spotted a rather recent addition to the Harmony catalogue during the performance of Maverick City Music: yes, that is indeed a Harmony Silhouette With Bigsby, launched just last year.

Maverick City Music
Image: David Becker / Getty

