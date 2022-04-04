In pictures: the guitars of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Award ceremony saw its fair share of six-strings across the evening, with everything from HER’s recent signature guitar to a good old Gibson ES-335 making an appearance. Check out some up-close looks at the guitars of the 2022 Grammy Award ceremony.

Above, you can see HER performing alongside Lenny Kravitz. HER is playing her very own Signature HER Stratocaster, launched back in 2020. Kravitz is playing, as he often is, a Gibson Korina Flying V. Get a closer look at HER’s strat below:

At the top of the show was a performance from Silk Sonic, and Bruno Mars showed up with, alongside his best jumpsuit game, a gorgeous Fender Custom Shop 1969 Stratocaster in relic’d Surf Green.

Billie Eilish’s producer/brother Finneas also gave us some guitar representation, playing both a Taylor acoustic and his own custom Telecaster Thinline, adorned with the title of Eilish’s latest record Happier Than Ever.

Chris Stapleton kept things simple, with an old-school Gibson ES-style guitar, with a trapeze bridge.

Flatpicking Wizard Billy Strings also upped the representation from the acoustic corner, bringing along his Thompson.

Brandi Carlile was seen playing a Gibson Les Paul with two double-cream humbuckers for her performance of Right On Time: check that out below. Her guitarist, Tim Hanseroth, is playing what looks to be a Gretsch Falcon, finished in black and fitted with a Bigsby.

John Osborne of The Brothers Osborne also played a customised 1968 Fender Telecaster, while his brother TJ played a Jumbo Gibson acoustic.

And finally, eagle-eyed guitar fans might have spotted a rather recent addition to the Harmony catalogue during the performance of Maverick City Music: yes, that is indeed a Harmony Silhouette With Bigsby, launched just last year.