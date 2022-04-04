See Mateus Asato lend his six-string skills to Silk Sonic’s 2022 Grammy performance

At last night’s Grammy Awards ceremony, session stalwart and Instagram guitarist Mateus Asato made an appearance as part of the backing band for Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic and co opened the show, with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s groovy, 70s-inspired collaborative side project getting things kicked off with an energetic start.

Asato got some time to shine sonically, too, contributing some wah’ed out, distorted shredding to the climax of the song. He excitedly posted about the performance ahead of time to his newly-reactivated Instagram account, writing: “Grammys tonight! This will be my first time performing at the event, alongside one of my favourite artists/musicians of this generation.

“Sharing the stage with Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak & Silk Sonic these last few months has been one of the most inspiring things that ever happened in my life, musically speaking. We are opening the ceremony – so make sure to catch it on time! Let’s go!”

You can check out the full performance of 777 below.

Asato also recently returned to Instagram, after shutting down his account in February 2021. He had gained a large following on the platform sharing his playing there, however, at the time he stated he was feeling burnt out and “overwhelmed” by the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and social media. He took a short break from music in general too, returning later in 2021 for a number of projects, including an acoustic remix of Selena Gomez’s hit song Selfish Love.