James Blunt to star in new feature documentary

James Blunt is set to star in his own documentary exploring his unique backstory of witnessing the genocide of the Kosovo War to recording the best-selling album of the noughties.

The musician has become somewhat of a national treasure as of late, known for his deadpan comedic Tweets and self-deprecating humour. So, what does he have to say about this great news? – “In hindsight, I’m not sure letting them film this was a good idea.”

Admittedly, I was hoping a couple more people might turn up. https://t.co/4EYijM6Zex pic.twitter.com/3Rx3z2FB2l — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 27, 2022

The documentary follows Blunt across Europe, filmed on the road during his 2022 Greatest Hits Tour and is described as “Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge”. It’s set to be “a behind the scenes, brutally honest story of a painfully self-aware, endlessly touring musician, for whom persistence eventually prevails”.

The documentary will be distributed by production company Lorton Entertainment, known for award-winning Oasis documentary Supersonic and soon-to-air George Ezra film End-to-End.

An official release date has not yet been confirmed but it looks as though the documentary is set to give us another dose of the You’re Beautiful singer’s signature awkward dry humour as well as a never-seen-before intimate insight into his career journey.

James Blunt is currently on tour and you can grab tickets here.