Mia Garcia on her love of Aretha Franklin and designing a signature model in tune with the mind and body

The moment it all started

“Nine years young, there I sat with my Hello Kitty Strat staring at the ocean playing Jimi Hendrix’s Foxey Lady.”

I couldn’t live without my…

“My old nylon-string guitar has a special place in my soul.”

The one that got away

“I sold my pink Hello Kitty Strat when I was 13 and was absolutely regretful by 20… so I finally got a replacement. It’s not the same, but the sentiment is still there!”

My signature model

“I currently have a signature guitar being built (by AIM Guitar), that will be finished by the end of Summer 2022. It has been designed to both reflect and emulate nature. The emphasis of the design is to create the perfect mesh between the architecture of the human body and the instrument.”

“The idea came when I began to contemplate the inseparable fundamentals of the mind and body. I wanted to create a guitar that helps the player feel the ease of alignment with their musical imagination connected through an effortlessly playable instrument.”

The first thing I play when I pick up a guitar

“My feelings in the moment.”

The best advice I’ve ever been given

“Trust in the knowing.This too, shall pass.”

I wish I was there

“I would love to play with Aretha Franklin at her 1971 Montreux show. I watch that performance on a weekly basis and am immensely drawn to her passion.”

The first thing on my rider

“My mom!”

If I could just play one thing

“I haven’t explored progressive metal yet, and I would be interested to grow my knowledge in that direction. There is something so technically gorgeous about certain tapping patterns and alternate tunings, almost like ice skating with precision and beauty.”

OHMA’s debut album, Between All Things, and an accompanying short film, is released 9 September. Follow Mia Garcia on Instagram @justmkg.