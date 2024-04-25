Watch Jason Isbell and Luther Dickinson pay tribute to Dickey Betts with a touching rendition of an Allman Brothers Band classic

Last week, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit paid tribute to the late Dickey Betts with a performance of In Memory of Elizabeth Reed at the Sound Amphitheater in Gautier, Mississippi.

The concert, which came a day after Betts’ death at the age of 80, saw Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars joining Isbell and co. on stage, as they delivered a touching rendition of the iconic instrumental from The Allman Brothers Band’s second album, Idlewild South.

“When you start playing guitar, you’re immediately drawn to Duane Allman playing slide, but then you realise there’s this other guitar player in the band,” said the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden after their performance [via Guitar World]. The track has been a part of the band’s performing repertoire, and appears on their 2021 covers album Georgia Blue.

“He was a big driver of the band and was very creative, and he played with such space and loved jazz music, so he brought that influence into the Allman Brothers,” Vaden added.

“He was just so musical. I would consider him very underrated, too, as a guitar player.”

Watch audience-captured footage of the blistering 16-minute rendition of Bett’s In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed below.

Artists and fans from around the world have paid tribute to the legendary Dickey Betts following news of his passing.

“He was passionate in life, be it music, songwriting, fishing, hunting, boating, golf, karate or boxing,” the Allman Brothers Band wrote in a statement remembering Betts. “Dickey was all in on and excelled at anything that caught his attention.”

“My first concert was Dickey Betts at Coleman’s in Rome, New York in 1983. Blew my mind and made me want a Les Paul,” said Joe Bonamassa on X. “My thoughts and prayers go out to Duane and the entire Betts family.”