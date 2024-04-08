Jason Isbell is pretty comfortable in being his authentic self on social media, and if you’re not keen on his online presence he’s happy to admit that “you’re one of the people” he’s “trying to eliminate” from his audience.

Isbell often uses his social media profiles to share his personal views on varying topics from political matters and equality, to his current favourite artists. He released a statement online just last week after false sexist rumours began circulating which accused the women in his team of being to blame for his divorce from his former partner Amanda Shires.

In his statement, Isbell defended the women in his team stating that “it’s hard enough already for anybody who isn’t a straight white man” working in the music industry without them being subject to gossip.

On Instagram’s Threads, Isbell now adds, “If you like my music but you’re turned off by my online presence that means you’re one of the people I’m trying to eliminate from my audience.

“I figured out a long time ago [that] I don’t need everybody to love me. That shit won’t make you happy anyway. I just need the ones who do love me to know me.”

He later states, “I do not give a shit about ‘mystique.’ I care about songs and about being honest with myself and everybody else. Mystique is great if you don’t have the songs, I guess.”

Appearing to address the false rumours surrounding his divorce, Isbell declares, “Privacy is important, especially when it comes to protecting people I care about. For me personally though, you’d have to completely make stuff up to cause any trouble, because my business is in order and I’m an open book. Truth makes for strong armour.”

Isbell released a 10th anniversary edition of his 2013 album Southeastern last September. He is touring throughout 2024, and you can view all of his upcoming tour dates to see if he’s passing a city near you.