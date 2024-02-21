logo
News

“The difference is all of the knobs work” Jason Isbell on the magic of the Dumble amplifier

“You turn the tone knobs and it sounds very different from number to number and that’s what I really fall in love with.”

Jason Isbell playing the guitar

Image: Erika Goldring / Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Jason Isbell has spoken about his love for Dumble amplifiers and what makes it “a good piece of musical gear” in his opinion.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Blamo Podcast, the singer-songwriter and gear connoisseur explains how the iconic Dumble differs from the other amps he’s used.

“If you’re on stage with a 1959 Les Paul running straight into a Dumble, you think to yourself, ‘If I don’t do something cool here, I’m gonna look like a serious idiot,’” says Isbell. “The thing about the Dumble, there’s not a learning curve like I expect.”

“You know, I had heard a few of them, played through a few of them before. But really, the difference is all of the knobs work — that’s the best way I can put it and that’s how I judge a good piece of musical gear.”

“You turn the tone knobs and it sounds very different from number to number,” the guitarist explains, “and that’s what I really fall in love with because if you got a Les Paul that’ll do that you can make it sound like a lot of different things. And with that Dumble if you bump the mid range up just a little bit you’re getting a very different sound.”

That said, the price for such a ‘very different sound’ don’t come cheap, with Dumbles being some of the most coveted and expensive boutique amplifiers on the second-hand market.

In 2022, a 1995 Dumble Overdrive Special rocketed to the top of Reverb.com’s most-watched list after being posted on the site for sale, featuring an eye-watering asking price of $175,000.

Related Artists

Jason Isbell

Related Brands

Dumble

Related Tags

#Amplifiers

Trending Now

1

Positive Grid Spark Link review: wireless for the masses

2

Manson MA Junior & Verona Junior review: Streamlined for heavy action

3

Laura Jane Grace on the “true measure of a guitar’s worth” and her new solo album

4

Squirrel Flower on why dynamics matter: “I don’t like guitar music that’s just loud the whole time”

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.