Jeff Young says new Kings Of Thrash album with David Ellefson “will be better than anything Megadeth has done recently”

Jeff Young is confident that his upcoming Kings Of Thrash album with fellow ex-Megadeth member David Ellefson “will be better than anything Megadeth has done recently”.

The guitarist makes the prickly comment in a new interview with Metal Edge, where he discusses the direction Kings Of Thrash is headed, saying “Let me put it this way: What’s happening now is a win for all of us – Dave [Mustaine] included. He gets to make money off the publishing from the Megadeth songs we play. Dave knows that, so he’s very aware of us.”

“He hates what Kings of Thrash is doing,” Young adds. “But it doesn’t matter because, eventually, we’ll delete a lot of the Megadeth from our set, and we’ll keep writing new stuff.”

“But Dave is feeling the heat because we’re getting attention, and the Kings of Thrash album will be better than anything Megadeth has done recently. And we’re playing all the Megadeth songs better than he has in years. It’s not just me saying that – read the reviews.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Young also blasts the Megadeth leader for being “narcissistic and insecure”, saying “Dave has never been the type to want to share the glory. My time in the band was basically witnessing a giant power trip.”

“I always thought of Dave as being similar to Dennis the Menace,” he said, adding “He’s the kid in the sandbox who can’t share his toys. And when you have that personality type, you never get over things. It’s why he keeps on talking about Metallica.”

“Even back then, I was like, ‘Dude… why can’t you get over that?’ Dave always has to find someone to disparage. But it’s not just me. And if it was just me, why has he run through so many different people over the years? Sure, it may be peaceful now, but don’t let him fool you; he’s the same guy that he always was. It just depends on the day.”