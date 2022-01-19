Joe Satriani announces new record The Elephants Of Mars, see the music video for first single Sahara

Joe Satriani has announced a new studio record, The Elephants Of Mars. The announcement has come alongside a video for the record’s first single, Sahara.

The record is set to arrive on 8 April 2022, via earMUSIC. Satriani said in a press release that he challenged himself to create a “new standard” for instrumental guitar albums, as he explains: “I want to show people that an instrumental guitar album can contain far more creative and entertaining elements than I think people are using right now.”

The album was recorded with Satriani’s band remotely, when the pandemic nixed his touring plans and forced him to take a “workingman’s holiday.” According to Satriani, this environment removed all of the time constraints from the project: “We did everything. We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen,” he said.

See the music video for Sahara below.

The record’s full tracklist is below.

1. Sahara

2. The Elephants of Mars

3. Faceless

4. Blue Foot Groovy

5. Tension and Release

6. Sailing the Seas of Ganymede

7. Doors of Perception

8. E 104th St NYC

9. Pumpin’

10. Dance of the Spores

11. Night Scene

12. Through a Mother’s Day Darkly

13. 22 Memory Lane

14. Desolation