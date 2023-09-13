“Reuniting the original G3 lineup is a dream come true”: Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson set for G3 reunion tour next year

Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnston will be joining forces once again next year for a G3 North American reunion tour.

The trio first hit the road together in 1995 and was organised by Satriani, who went on to continue to organise and lead various follow-up tours across the 20th and 21st centuries with numerous A-list guitar heroes.

Throughout the years, Satriani has brought Vai and Johnston out on tour with him, while also sharing the stage with notable guitar legends including John Petrucci, Paul Gilbert, Neal Schon, Yngwie Malmsteen, Steve Lukather, Uli John Roth and countless more.

In total, there have been 13 G3 concert tours, some of which have boasted some particularly high-profile line-ups. The tour has become one of the largest guitar-centric tours of its kind.

Now, for G3 2024, Satriani has brought the event full circle, recruiting the two guitarists who first helped him launch the concept 28 years ago.

“Reuniting the original G3 line up is a dream come true for me,” Satriani said in a statement. “I can’t wait to take the stage with Eric and Steve again.”

Vai and Johnston both said that they were honoured to be a part of G3 2024. Johnston added in a statement of his own that it would be “an honor to reunite with Joe and Steve and do the G3 tour together again”, while Vai echoed, “It’s always an honor to contribute to a G3 tour, and to be with Joe and Eric again playing on stage is like living life to its fullest.”

The tour will take place across January and February, kicking off in Arizona on January 23 and concluding in LA on February 10. Currently, there’s been no official word yet on any potential guest stars.