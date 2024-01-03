“I think we’re always going to make new music”: John 5 says Nikki Sixx is “pumping out amazing lyrics and great music” for Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 has spoken about new material from the band, noting in particular how bassist Nikki Sixx has been “pumping out amazing lyrics and great music”.

In a new interview with Illinois Entertainer, John 5 confirmed that a new album with the Crüe is currently in the works, with the writing and recording process already underway.

“Just the other day, Nikki called me and he was playing guitar over the phone and he’ll play a riff, and he’ll sing this melody, and it sounded like it could be something off of [Mötley Crüe’s debut album] Too Fast For Love,” he said.

“It’s just natural for him to write these songs that I have loved and lots of other people have loved. I think we’re always going to make new music, because, man, this guy is pumping out amazing lyrics and great music.”

“When we all get together, it’s pretty magical,” John 5 added.

Aside from fresh Mötley Crüe material, the guitarist also teased that he’s “going to be probably putting out another song in a few months”.

“I have been on this finger-picking bluegrass banjo-style kick lately,” he explained. “I’ve been listening to a lot of that because I’m writing a song right now like that.”

“I have such a love for my new guitar that I said I’m going to write a song about my new guitar and everything it can do and what it sounds like and all that stuff. It’s just such a monster,” the rocker continued. “I wanted to create a song just for the guitar. I’m always writing new music and I’m going to be probably putting out another song in a few months”.

Also in the interview, John 5 opens up about being asked to fill in the shoes of the Crüe’s former guitarist, Mick Mars, in 2022, saying: “I first got the call near the last show of the Freaks on Parade tour when I was with Rob Zombie. Mötley was still touring, so I got a call saying ‘Hey, Mick’s gonna retire. Is this something you’d be interested in?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, I would love to.’”

“I’ve worked with Nikki on a bunch of other collaborations in the past, and I’ve working with Tommy [Lee] in the past, too. So, I’ve always been kind of in the family.”