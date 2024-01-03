logo
News

“I think we’re always going to make new music”: John 5 says Nikki Sixx is “pumping out amazing lyrics and great music” for Mötley Crüe

“When we all get together, it’s pretty magical.”

Nikki Sixx and John 5 performs with Motley Crue

Image: Sam Tabone / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 has spoken about new material from the band, noting in particular how bassist Nikki Sixx has been “pumping out amazing lyrics and great music”.

In a new interview with Illinois Entertainer, John 5 confirmed that a new album with the Crüe is currently in the works, with the writing and recording process already underway.

“Just the other day, Nikki called me and he was playing guitar over the phone and he’ll play a riff, and he’ll sing this melody, and it sounded like it could be something off of [Mötley Crüe’s debut album] Too Fast For Love,” he said.

“It’s just natural for him to write these songs that I have loved and lots of other people have loved. I think we’re always going to make new music, because, man, this guy is pumping out amazing lyrics and great music.”

“When we all get together, it’s pretty magical,” John 5 added.

Aside from fresh Mötley Crüe material, the guitarist also teased that he’s “going to be probably putting out another song in a few months”.

“I have been on this finger-picking bluegrass banjo-style kick lately,” he explained. “I’ve been listening to a lot of that because I’m writing a song right now like that.”

“I have such a love for my new guitar that I said I’m going to write a song about my new guitar and everything it can do and what it sounds like and all that stuff. It’s just such a monster,” the rocker continued. “I wanted to create a song just for the guitar. I’m always writing new music and I’m going to be probably putting out another song in a few months”.

Also in the interview, John 5 opens up about being asked to fill in the shoes of the Crüe’s former guitarist, Mick Mars, in 2022, saying: “I first got the call near the last show of the Freaks on Parade tour when I was with Rob Zombie. Mötley was still touring, so I got a call saying ‘Hey, Mick’s gonna retire. Is this something you’d be interested in?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, I would love to.’”

“I’ve worked with Nikki on a bunch of other collaborations in the past, and I’ve working with Tommy [Lee] in the past, too. So, I’ve always been kind of in the family.”

Related Artists

John 5Motley Crue

Trending Now

1

Meris LVX review — a game-changing delay pedal that opens up a new sonic landscape

2

How Martin reinvented the acoustic again with the SC model

3

“You have to put so much into this to make it work”: The Kills‘ Jamie Hince

4

From the Beatles to Prince, posthumous releases have been the story of 2023 – but should we be okay with them?

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.