John Mayer leaves Columbia Records after 21 years: “Some of my best work still lies ahead”

John Mayer is parting ways with Columbia Records, the label which has distributed his music since 2001.

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter announced the news on Instagram on Friday (4 March, saying “I love music more than ever, and I believe some of my best work still lies ahead.”

“After 21 years, eight studio albums, and some wonderful personal and creative relationships, I have decided not to renew my recording agreement with Columbia Records,” Mayer wrote.

“Hard as it is to say goodbye, I’m excited to pursue new avenues of making music, both of my own and with other artists.”

Mayer, who is currently touring in support of Sob Rock, made no mention of his future plans, whether he plans to go independent, or sign with another label.

In April 2021, it was reported that Mayer was in talks with Paramount to host a US-based music performance and interview programme that runs similar to the format of the BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland.

Mayer signed to Columbia in 2001 and has released eight studio albums, including 2001’s Room For Squares and 2006’s Continuum, with the Sony Music-owned label since.

The news of Mayer’s departure from Columbia comes eight months after the release of Sob Rock, Mayer’s eight and final studio album with the label. Sob Rock debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Sales chart.

In other John Mayer news, PRS recently launched an SE version of Mayer’s signature Silver Sky electric guitar. Announced in tandem with the guitar was that the brand will be expanding its SE factory in Indonesia, likely anticipating high demand for the Strat-inspired guitar.