logo
News

Want to listen to music curated by John Mayer 24/7, 365? Good – a new SiriusXM channel is launching for just that

“It’s a real-time channel curated to match the time of day, playing the music you’re most likely to be in the mood for,” Mayer writes in an Instagram post.

John Mayer

Image: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Come November, John Mayer will launch an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel called Life With John Mayer.

Curated and presented by Mayer, SiriusXM’s latest addition offers a “musical experience hand-selected by the guitarist and songwriter and an ever-evolving world of music built from Mayer’s classics, collaborations and never-before-heard material blended in with the music he loves.”

“It’s a real-time channel curated to match the time of day, playing the music you’re most likely to be in the mood for,” Mayer explained in an Instagram post.

“I’ve had a dream over the last several years to create a dynamic, real-time music channel that focuses less on genre and more on our changing emotional states throughout the days and weeks,” he stated in a press release.

“It’s a highly ambitious project, and SiriusXM is the perfect partner to build this experience with. I look forward to creating and fostering a sense of community through this channel, and shining a light on what music does best – providing the soundtrack to our lives.”

SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said: “Life with John Mayer will be a showcase for John’s exceptionally deep love of music. He is very engaged in every aspect of this channel and has an exciting vision for what our listeners will experience when they listen.”

“To have a musician as brilliant as John creating and curating a daily soundtrack for all of us is very special, and we’re honoured and proud that John has chosen SiriusXM as the place where his fans can share this musical experience with him.”

Watch the teaser for Life With John Mayer below.

In the meantime, Mayer is kicking off the fall leg of his highly-anticipated solo tour on Tuesday (3 October), with back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden.

Visit John Mayer’s website for the full list of tour dates.

Related Artists

John Mayer

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Squier Paranormal Rascal Bass – the perfect bass for guitar players?

2

The Gear Used By Randy Rhoads on Blizzard of Ozz

3

Cause & Effects: An effects builder’s guide to getting experimental with guitar pedals

4

Orange OR30 review: the loudest 30-watt amp on the planet?

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: MXR Duke Of Tone

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.