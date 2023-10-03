Want to listen to music curated by John Mayer 24/7, 365? Good – a new SiriusXM channel is launching for just that

Come November, John Mayer will launch an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel called Life With John Mayer.

Curated and presented by Mayer, SiriusXM’s latest addition offers a “musical experience hand-selected by the guitarist and songwriter and an ever-evolving world of music built from Mayer’s classics, collaborations and never-before-heard material blended in with the music he loves.”

“It’s a real-time channel curated to match the time of day, playing the music you’re most likely to be in the mood for,” Mayer explained in an Instagram post.

“I’ve had a dream over the last several years to create a dynamic, real-time music channel that focuses less on genre and more on our changing emotional states throughout the days and weeks,” he stated in a press release.

“It’s a highly ambitious project, and SiriusXM is the perfect partner to build this experience with. I look forward to creating and fostering a sense of community through this channel, and shining a light on what music does best – providing the soundtrack to our lives.”

SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said: “Life with John Mayer will be a showcase for John’s exceptionally deep love of music. He is very engaged in every aspect of this channel and has an exciting vision for what our listeners will experience when they listen.”

“To have a musician as brilliant as John creating and curating a daily soundtrack for all of us is very special, and we’re honoured and proud that John has chosen SiriusXM as the place where his fans can share this musical experience with him.”

Watch the teaser for Life With John Mayer below.

Get ready for Life With @JohnMayer…the channel that changes with you! John is the music director for your life, curating an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel that recognizes that different moods require different music and every day requires careful curation. pic.twitter.com/uAspMYN4FA — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) October 2, 2023

In the meantime, Mayer is kicking off the fall leg of his highly-anticipated solo tour on Tuesday (3 October), with back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden.

Visit John Mayer’s website for the full list of tour dates.