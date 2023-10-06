John Mayer dusts off famed black Fender Strat for the first time in four years

John Mayer brought back his famous black Fender Strat for a recent show, marking the first time he’s used it live in four years.

Mayer was performing at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (4th October) when his Strat made a return. The 2004 guitar is widely considered to be one of his most well-known models.

Despite his long-lasting relationship with Fender, Mayer jumped ship to PRS in 2018, when he began playing the Silver Sky. Interestingly, its body closely resembled that of an early Strat. This is likely the first time Mayer has gone back to playing a Fender since he acquired the Silver Sky.

“I get to call the guy whose name is on the guitar and we get to build stuff together,” Mayer said at the time. “That’s too cool… The Silver Sky is my vision of what a reboot of the electric guitar should look and feel like.”

He’s also been seen playing a possible prototype of a new signature Silver Sky model.

Whether this signals Mayer foreshadowing a return to Fender remains to be seen and while the prospects are probably unlikely, he’s already proven that he rarely does anything by accident.

Check out a clip of him playing Gravity on the Fender Strat below:

Mayer was also known to play a Fender Monterey Strat, particularly in the earlier part of his career, and has also been seen with it on a few occasions of late.

Meanwhile, Mayer recently named Stevie Ray Vaughan as his “all-time favourite guitar player inspiration”.

“I will still watch this guy on Instagram. I’ve seen him for years – you know, he sadly passed away many years [ago], but every time I see a clip on Instagram, I go like this, ‘Good God’,” he said.

“So, yeah, I repeatedly watch the same musician and go, ‘Come on, none of us are ever gonna hit it like that.’”