Jonny Greenwood releases first song from new album with Dudu Tassa

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has released the first single from his newly announced first album with Israeli rocker Dudu Tassa Jarak Qaribak.

The single is titled Ashufak Shay, which roughly translates to Your Neighbor Is Your Friend. Lebanese vocalist Rashid Al Najjar makes an appearance, with Egyptian singer Ahmed Doma, Palestinian singer Nour Freteikh, Moraccan vocalist Mohssine Salaheddine, Dubai’s Safae Essafi and Iraqi singer Karrar Alsaedi also set to appear on the album.

Jarak Qaribak will be released this 9 June via British label World Circuit.

Tassa previously collaborated with Greenwood on the track Eize Yom from his 2009 album Basof Mitraglim Le’Hakol, and subsequently opened for Radiohead on their 2017 US tour as part of Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis, a “cross-cultural joint Jewish-Arabic project from Israel” Tassa spearheaded.