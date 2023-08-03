“When bands don’t want to play their big song… I always think it’s a little c**ty”: Josh Homme on embracing the popularity of No One Knows

No One Knows will always remain on any Queens Of The Stone Age setlist, it seems…

Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age has shared his opinion that “it’s a little cunty” for bands to not want to play their biggest hit.

The band are, of course, known for their 2002 track No One Knows from album Songs For The Deaf, so if it’s your fave track then you’re in luck – it looks like the song will always stay firmly in place on their setlist.

There are plenty of great bands throughout music history who grew to dislike their biggest tracks, from Nirvana to Guns N’ Roses, Radiohead to Oasis – all of them have had at least one member show dislike for their big hit. Some eventually grew to love them due to the positive fan reactions, and some still hate their biggest songs to this day.

But speaking on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, QOTSA frontman Homme shared that he has absolutely no aversion to playing their most popular hit.

“I understand that I’m always going to play No One Knows because I still like playing that song and that’s something that it’s an agreement with the audience,” he says (transcribed by NME). “I assume that this is a part of coming here to see us, and here you go.”

He adds, “When there’s bands that don’t want to play their big song or their big songs, I always think it’s a little cunty to do that. Acting like a song that a lot of people like is a burden is just a strange reaction to the gift that your fans have given you. Seems like an odd reaction.”

Queens Of The Stone Age are touring following the release of their latest record In Times New Roman…, to get tickets to hear their new tracks (and, of course, the above classic banger), visit their official website.