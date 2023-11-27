logo
News

Buckcherry’s Josh Todd says bands today have 5 seconds to grab a listener’s attention: “It’s insane”

“People are just flipping through stuff, and they just only watch what they see.”

Josh Todd of Buckcherry

Image: Scott Legato / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd has spoken about the growing struggle to attract the attention of modern day listeners on streaming platforms.

Speaking to Classic Album Review, the singer was asked for his thoughts on Kiss bassist Gene Simmons’ infamous claim that “rock is dead”, to which he replies [via Blabbermouth]: “I understand what he means by that as far as the bigness of what rock used to be, and I think that’s what he means.”

“But [rock is] alive and kicking. There’s tons of rock bands putting out records and. But I understand what he means.”

“I think it’s just a much different platform for everybody,” Todd explains, adding that the crux of the problem lies in how “so spread out” information is right now.

“There’s no controlled marketplace. There’s no radio-driven stuff anymore. It’s just everywhere. And so it’s very hard for people to focus on you. So, yeah, what he’s saying is completely correct.”

The musician also highlights the decreasing attention span of listeners over the years, saying: “Let me just tell you something. I don’t know if it was [Buckcherry’s] Hellbound or Warpaint [albums]. At Warpaint, we got sat down and said, ‘Okay, you’ve got 20 seconds to get somebody’s attention, and then that’s it.’ I’m, like, ‘What? 20 seconds?’ ‘Yeah.’ Guess what it is now. It’s like five seconds. And so that’s crazy.”

“People are just flipping through stuff, and they just only watch what they see. So many people don’t even know you put a record out. It’s insane.”

He continues: “Everything’s on streaming. In the States, there’s no rock radio anymore. It doesn’t mean anything. And so it’s just a whole different thing. So it’s all about promoting your stuff online, for sure, and streaming and all that, but it doesn’t mean what it used to mean. And I think that’s what he means.”

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

The PRS Silver Sky is heavily reduced this Cyber Monday – you won’t regret buying one

2

Some of our best-reviewed pedals of 2023 are still on sale this Cyber Monday – don’t miss out!

3

Fender Vintera II ‘50s Jazzmaster – is this the best Jazzmaster Fender has made in the last decade?

4

John Mayer on his Martin signature models “Guitars should continue to echo the design elements of the world around them”

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.