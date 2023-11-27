Ozzy Osbourne slams “asshole” Geezer Butler for not giving him “one f**king phone call” amidst health struggles, Butler responds

Geezer Butler has hit back at Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne after the latter accused him of not giving him “one fucking phone call” amidst his ongoing health struggles.

Ozzy first made the comments in the latest issue of Rolling Stone UK, where discusses his battle with Parkinson’s disease over the years, saying: “You do find out who’s a genuine friend when you’ve been through what I’ve had.”

“Tony Iommi has been so supportive of me since my illness,” Osbourne says. “Geezer Butler hasn’t given me one fucking phone call. Not one fucking call.”

The rocker adds, “When his son was fucking born, I phoned him every fucking night even though we were at war with each other, Black Sabbath and me [after his sacking]. I thought, ‘Fuck it, he’s my mate, I’m gonna call him.’ But from him, not one fucking call.”

“It’s sad, man. We all grew up together, and he can’t pick up the fucking phone like a man and see how I’m doing. Even Bill Ward has been in touch with me. I said some things about Bill, and I don’t know why I said it, but when I came through my illness, he contacted me.”

“I’m not in shock, I’m just very fucking sad that he can’t just call me after all this time and say, ‘How you doing?’ Fucking asshole.”

Asked for the reason behind the pair’s falling out in the first place, Osbourne replies: “His wife and my wife had a falling-out! But that’s got fucking nothing to do with me. Are you really going to hide behind your wife’s skirt because of that?”

In response to Osbourne’s accusations, Butler has taken to Instagram to tell his version of events, writing: “Rumour has it; Ozzy is upset, saying he never received my get well messages. I made 2 different attempts at getting in touch during his illnesses.”

“My first email (8 Feb, 2019) went through his office because I didn’t have Ozzy’s new number to text him. Sharon responded but I didn’t hear back from Ozzy. 11 months later (21 Jan, 2020), I emailed Sharon to check on Oz. That email went unanswered. I don’t want to engage in a tit for tat. Having made 2 attempts to wish Ozzy well , without a reply, I figured it best to privately keep him in my thoughts.”