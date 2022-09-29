Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner gives recovery update following heart surgery: “I’m fortunate and grateful to be here”

Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest has undergone a second heart surgery and has posted an update on his recovery where he warns he’s “not out of the woods yet”.

This is the second heart procedure the guitarist has undergone after suffering an aortic rupture in 2021 whilst on stage. In a post on Facebook, Faulkner reflected on the health scare and gave an update on his recovery. He said, “It’s crazy how one minute you’re listening to the crowd singing War Pigs – everything normal, everything seemingly fine – the next it turns out that it was almost the last time I ever heard it. Unbeknownst to me there was stuff going on under the surface that was about to literally explode.”

He continued, “I’m fortunate and grateful to be here a year later typing this. My support system at home, the hospitals and of course from all you metal maniacs has been second to none and I thank you all. I’m not completely out of the woods yet.

“Just before we toured Europe, scans showed a hole in one of the connections between the synthetic graft and my own aorta that was causing a leak. The blood from the leak was forming an 8cm sack that was surrounding my heart.

The doctors were okay for me to tour Europe, but as soon as I got back I had to go under again for another open-heart surgery. So 3 days after we played Belgium, they went in, removed the sack and fixed the leak.

“So I’m now six weeks post the 2nd open heart surgery, feeling well and strong and Looking forward to seeing you all again on the next leg of the US #50heavymetalyears tour starting in a few weeks.”

You can read the full update below, along with a video Faulkner shared which was filmed just before he suffered the rupture:

We’re sending best wishes to Richie Faulkner for his continued recovery.