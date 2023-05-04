Watch: Keith Richards joins Willie Nelson onstage for memorable 90th birthday gig

The pair played We Had It All together along with Billy Joe Shaver’s country hit Live Forever

Keith Richards joined country legend Willie Nelson onstage at the Hollywood Bowl last Sunday in celebration of the latter’s 90th birthday.

It was the second of two nights performed for the occasion, called Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90.

The Rolling Stones guitarist, 79, walked onstage to immense cheer as he greeted the crowd, “Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. It’s good to be here. It’s good to be anywhere.”

Together with Nelson and his two sons on Telecaster and acoustic, Lukas and Micah, the group played through covers of We Had It All, made famous by Waylon Jennings, and a touching take on Billy Joe Shafver’s Live Forever.

“I’m surrounded by Nelsons,” joked Richards in between.

Watch the full segment below:

Nelson and Richards most famously collaborated for a cover of We Had It All on the country icon’s 2004 live album, Outlaws And Angels.

Previously, the celebratory gigs saw the likes of Snoop Dogg, George Strait, Sheryl Crow and Neil Young take to the stage with various covers of their own.