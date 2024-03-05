logo
News

“He was important to American music – and to all music”: Keith Richards pays tribute to Lou Reed with cover of I’m Waiting for the Man

The Rolling Stones icon is one of a host of big names contributing to a Lou Reed tribute album.

[L-R] Keith Richards and Lou Reed

Credit: Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

He might be an octogenarian now, but Keith Richards is still recording new music.

This time, however, he’s not working with Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood on new material from The Rolling Stones. Rather, he’s paying tribute to the late Lou Reed by covering The Velvet Underground’s classic track I’m Waiting for the Man. It’s set to be included on the upcoming album The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed.

Richards says, “To me, Lou stood out. The real deal! Something important to American music and to all music. I miss him and his dog.”

Also contributing to the compilation in honour of Reed, who died at the age of 71 in 2013, are the likes of Rufus Wainwright, Rosanne Cash, Lucinda Williams, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Afghan Whigs, Bobby Rush, among others.

I’m Waiting for the Man first came out in 1967, on The Velvet Underground’s debut album The Velvet Underground & Nico. Reed, Nico, Mo Tucker and John Cale have all covered the track as solo artists, while the likes of David Bowie, UK Subs, Pink Fairies, The Georgia Satellites and Cheap Trick have covered it too.

If you’d like to get your hands on the tribute album, it’ll be coming out on ‘Silver Nugget’ vinyl on Record Store Day (20 April) at participating record stores. Or, if you prefer a different format, it’s coming out on CD and on streaming platforms too.

The album’s liner notes are written by Bill Bentley, who’s worked on tribute albums to the likes of Roky Erickson, Skip Spence, and Doug Sahm too. Bentley was in a band with Sterling Morrison in college, before the guitarist joined The Velvet Underground, while he was Reed’s publicist for 25 years.

The find out more about the album, head to Light In The Attic. And check out Richards’ cover below:

Related Artists

Keith RichardsLou ReedThe Velvet Underground

Trending Now

1

Hologram Electronics Chroma Console review – the ultimate user-friendly multi-effects?

2

PRS Myles Kennedy review – more than a PRS Tele, this is a versatile road warrior’s guitar

3

“We have this thing in us that we need to excavate and work on together” Mannequin Pussy on embracing positivity together in a bleak world

4

Ukraine’s Roman Bulakhov on balancing jazz and rock, working with D’Angelico and making music in the face of an invasion

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E20: Warm Audio Warm Bender

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.