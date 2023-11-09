logo
News

Kirk Fletcher makes return to the stage following stroke in July

He joined friends Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith on stage in Oklahoma.

Kirk Fletcher on stage playing guitar

Image: Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Kirk Fletcher has made his return to the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following a stroke in the summer.

In July, the blues icon had a stroke onstage at East Tennessee, prompting pals Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith to launch a fundraising auction to support him with medical bills.

Last night he returned to the stage at the Tulsa Theater alongside them, and a video posted by Bonamassa to Instagram showed him back to his best.

The short clip shot from the side of the stage indicates that Fletcher hasn’t lost any of his considerable talent – after all, he’s somebody that Bonamassa has called “one of the greatest traditional blues players of all time.”

As for the fundraising auction that Bonamassa and Smith have launched, there’s plenty of gear to get your hands on, if you’re so inclined.

The package up for auction is almost an entire rig. You’ll find a 2022 Gibson Les Paul Custom signed by Bonamassa himself, along with myriad huge names – in fact, everybody who performed at the 2023 Keeping the Blues Alive cruise – as well as a ’48 Fender Dual Professional JB Edition amp, and a signed Way Huge Doubleland Special overdrive pedal.
Then there’s a signature Bonamassa Cry Baby wah pedal, gigbag and guitar strap, and two VIP meet-and-greet tickets to a Bonamassa gig thrown into the bargain.

Bonamassa said of the auction, “It’s a really nice package and all of the money is going to Kirk Fletcher. It’s going to help him out tremendously get through the next six months, eight months until he starts playing again.”

The current bid sits at over $33,000. But if you’re interested, you can bid for the package until 6:59 am on 12 November. For more information, or to bid, head to the Rally Up website.

Related Artists

Joe BonamassaJosh SmithKirk Fletcher

Related Tags

#Joe Bonamassa#Josh Smith#Kirk Fletcher

Trending Now

1

“We can scream and wail to show rage, and also create these beautiful harmonies that show solidarity and love”: HAWXX on the pure catharsis of metal

2

The Gear Used by Rivers Cuomo on Weezer’s ‘Blue Album’

3

Shergold Telstar ST14 review – one of the best new budget guitars of 2023

4

Fender Highway Series Dreadnought: another bold new step for Fender guitar design

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.