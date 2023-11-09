Kirk Fletcher makes return to the stage following stroke in July

Kirk Fletcher has made his return to the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following a stroke in the summer.

In July, the blues icon had a stroke onstage at East Tennessee, prompting pals Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith to launch a fundraising auction to support him with medical bills.

Last night he returned to the stage at the Tulsa Theater alongside them, and a video posted by Bonamassa to Instagram showed him back to his best.

The short clip shot from the side of the stage indicates that Fletcher hasn’t lost any of his considerable talent – after all, he’s somebody that Bonamassa has called “one of the greatest traditional blues players of all time.”

As for the fundraising auction that Bonamassa and Smith have launched, there’s plenty of gear to get your hands on, if you’re so inclined.