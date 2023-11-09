Kirk Fletcher makes return to the stage following stroke in July

Last night he returned to the stage at the Tulsa Theater alongside them, and a video posted by Bonamassa to Instagram showed him back to his best.
The short clip shot from the side of the stage indicates that Fletcher hasn’t lost any of his considerable talent – after all, he’s somebody that Bonamassa has called “one of the greatest traditional blues players of all time.”
As for the fundraising auction that Bonamassa and Smith have launched, there’s plenty of gear to get your hands on, if you’re so inclined.
The package up for auction is almost an entire rig. You’ll find a 2022 Gibson Les Paul Custom signed by Bonamassa himself, along with myriad huge names – in fact, everybody who performed at the 2023 Keeping the Blues Alive cruise – as well as a ’48 Fender Dual Professional JB Edition amp, and a signed Way Huge Doubleland Special overdrive pedal.
Then there’s a signature Bonamassa Cry Baby wah pedal, gigbag and guitar strap, and two VIP meet-and-greet tickets to a Bonamassa gig thrown into the bargain.
Bonamassa said of the auction, “It’s a really nice package and all of the money is going to Kirk Fletcher. It’s going to help him out tremendously get through the next six months, eight months until he starts playing again.”
The current bid sits at over $33,000. But if you’re interested, you can bid for the package until 6:59 am on 12 November. For more information, or to bid, head to the Rally Up website.