“He was a huge influence on me”: Kirk Hammett remembers late Killing Joke guitarist Geordie Walker

Kirk Hammett has paid tribute to Killing Joke guitarist Kevin “Geordie” Walker, who passed away this week at the age of 64.

The Metallica guitarist writes on his Instagram page: “Been playing old songs for old friends all day. Geordie Walker, RIP. He was a huge influence on me, the way he played that Gibson ES 295 … the way he played. My heart goes out to his friends and family, and his music is being played loud as hell. Killing Joke forever!”

News of Walker’s death was confirmed by the band, who shared that Walker had passed away on the morning of 26 November after suffering a stroke: “It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke’s legendary guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family. We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother.”

Walker’s career with Killing Joke spanned four decades, and his unorthodox guitar style – characterised by aggressive riffs and atmospheric textures – helped shape some of the band’s most iconic music. Their last album, Pylon, was released in 2015.

Over the years, the guitarist could hardly be seen performing without his trusty 1952 Gibson ES-295, a hollow-bodied electric guitar also used by Elvis Presley sideman Scotty Moore.

In celebration of Walker’s rich legacy, Guitar.com has shortlisted 10 of Geordie Walker’s greatest guitar riffs and what might just be some of rock’s greatest guitar moments.