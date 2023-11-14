Kiss’s last show ever will be streamed on pay-per-view

Good news for those who missed out on tickets to the final ever Kiss performance, as their show at New York’s Madison Square Garden will now be available to stream. The show, which is scheduled to take place on 2 December, will be watchable via pay-per-view.

Tickets are $39.99 in the United States, but vary internationally. For those in the US and Canada, it will also be available to watch as a pay-per-view event via cable and satellite operators including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, DirecTV and more.

Kiss have been open about how they feel regarding their last-ever performance, something that has been teased for several years.

Back in June, Gene Simmons opened up about the band’s decision to call it quits.

The bassist explains that it’s important not to overstay one’s welcome but rather quit while the band is still “on top”.

“Well, look, at a certain point Mother Nature takes over no matter what your plans are. And at a certain time you’ve gotta have the dignity and pride but also the love and admiration of your fans to know when it’s time to call it quits,” Simmons says.

Front man Paul Stanley even explained last month that he can’t see the band continuing their legacy through a residency at the new Las Vegas Sphere, following speculation that the band would perform there following their tour.

Stanley shut down rumours that Kiss would carry on in’s U2’s footsteps after their 25 show residency: “I can’t speak to it in any other way except to be honest with you about how I feel now, and the way I feel today is … I can’t really see that happening,” he says. “As far as I’m concerned, we’re done.”

To find out how you can stream Kiss’s final performance, you can head to PPV.com.