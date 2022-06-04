Led Zeppelin’s hologram show was scrapped after band members couldn’t agree, Jimmy Page reveals

Led Zeppelin scrapped a planned hologram reunion show using avatars after the band members couldn’t agree on it, Jimmy Page has revealed.

Page was speaking onstage at the Hay Festival in Wales on 2 June when he made the comments, according to reporting by The Guardian. Speaking on ABBA’s successful Voyage hologram show, Page said that Led Zeppelin had been asked to do “that sort of thing” long before ABBA’s hologram show was announced.

Unfortunately, discussions with surviving band members Robert Plant and John Paul Jones were unfruitful and the trio could not agree on the show so “it didn’t really get moving”, Page says.

Page’s reveal comes after fansite LedZepNews unearthed trademark filings and UK company registration documents that pointed towards a hologram show being part of an exhibition called The Led Zeppelin Experience. The trademark filing for the exhibition was registered as ‘entertainment services’, much like the trademark filings for ABBA’s Voyage hologram show, which may be an indication of the plans Page mentioned.

Page has also spoken regarding the scrapped exhibition in an interview with Uncut last month, saying, “there was something at one point. But all the members and people around the band couldn’t agree. I was much happier doing my book and the exhibition with the Met.”

In a now-deleted interview with KSHE 95 in 2018, Jason Bonham revealed that he changed the name of his band from Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience to Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening as the band had plans for the name ‘Led Zeppelin Experience’.

According to LedZepNews, Bonham said, “They have plans for the terminology, Led Zeppelin Experience. And I was like, ‘Um, okay, but I need to keep the logo, JBLZE.’ One, I have the tag on my car, and two, I have a huge backdrop that I paid for last year”.

“For me it’s about the music,” he continued, concluding, “So the name of it — I just wanted to keep the logo. So I said, ‘I got it. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.’ I don’t know what they have planned, but I said, ‘Okay, I will clear the way so they can do what they wish.’”