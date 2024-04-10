Lenny Kravitz works out in leather pants, and the internet is losing its mind

Lenny Kravitz took to social media yesterday (9 April) to share a video of himself doing a spot of exercise in what can only be described as ‘standard Lenny Kravitz stage attire’ – combat boots, a mesh vest, sunglasses and leather pants.

Kravitz, who turns 60 in May, might have a slightly unhinged choice of gym gear, but it clearly didn’t stop him from enjoying a productive workout.

He posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!” Being social media, of course, many people had something to say about his choice of clothing.

Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love! pic.twitter.com/BHqQ63oNOt — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 9, 2024

ESPN sports analyst Marcus Spears joked, “Man, you know how damn cool you gotta be to not wear workout clothes to workout. Lenny Kravitz ladies and gentlemen! If I wore leather pants to walk I’d dehydrate immediately.”

The ‘Menswear Guy’ Derek Guy, who has become something of a Twitter/X phenomenon for his scathing critiques of famous men and their attire, was full of praise for Kravitz and his bold choice of workout regalia, writing, “Amazing to get fits off even when lifting weights”

https://x.com/dieworkwear/status/1777812295063855407

Guy went on to expand on exactly why he was so enamoured by the rock star’s style, “This man is 59 years old wearing black leather pants and a purple mesh shirt while lifting weights. Honestly an inspiration,”

Meanwhile director Julie Cohen commented, “I’ve got energy. But I haven’t got Lenny Kravitz in leather pants bench pressing at an incline to Trombone Shorty energy.” while actor Michael Ian Black succinctly summed up the mood, “Dude works out in leather pants and that is why he is my god.”

Not everyone was so enamoured with the look, however, with many people commenting that leather pants are not the most breathable items of clothing to work out in, but many also countered that Kravitz has been wearing basically this outfit on hot sweaty stages for three decades and it clearly hasn’t done him any harm.

Indeed, fellow guitarists are clearly keen to emulate the effortless cool that Kravitz’s gym wear portrayed – on Instagram, Cory Wong poked fun, commenting, “Where do I get those LuluLenny’s?” (a play on the name of the athletic apparel company Lululemon of course). Others called him their god, and “the best,” for choosing the leather pants, while some people highlighted his age, suggesting that clearly Lenny must be doing something right to be in such great shape when pushing 60.

Kravitz has got a new album coming out soon, too. Blue Electric Light, the rocker’s first album since 2018’s Raise Vibration, is set for release on 12 May. He’s already released two singles from the album, TK421 and Human, and premiered the latter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.