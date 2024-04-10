The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White will play Bruce Springsteen in new Nebraska biopic

Jeremy Allen White is set to portray Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere, it was announced earlier this week.

The 33-year-old actor, best known for his lead role in Hulu comedy-drama The Bear, is playing The Boss in the movie, which is based on the making of his classic 1982 album Nebraska.

It was first announced in January that a movie was being made, with Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau both involved. Scott Cooper is the director, and the movie takes inspiration from the 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, written by Warren Zanes.

While Springsteen has a rich discography filled with albums loved by critics and fans alike, Nebraska is widely considered to be one of his best works. He recorded the demos for the album alone with a four-track recorder, and originally never intended for them to be released into the public domain.

But, as Springsteen told Rolling Stone about Nebraska a couple of years later, “I said, I’m gonna record these songs, and if they sound good with just me doin’ ’em, then I’ll teach ’em to the band. I could sing and play the guitar, and then I had two tracks to do somethin’ else, like overdub a guitar or add a harmony. It was just gonna be a demo. Then I had a little Echoplex that I mixed through, and that was it. And that was the tape that became the record … Finally, we realized, ‘Uh-oh, that’s the album.”

This movie isn’t the only reason for Springsteen, who’s long been considered one of the good guys of rock, being in the news in the last couple of weeks, however. At his concert in San Francisco on 31 March, a fan asked him to sign their absentee note so they could skip school the next day – and The Boss was only too happy to oblige.