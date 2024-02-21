logo
News

Liam Gallagher and John Squire project came about because of a mutual appreciation for each others’ shoes

A love for music isn’t the only thing the Oasis rocker and Stone Roses guitarist had in common.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire

Image: Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Let it be known that Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s collaborative album was born out of a mutual appreciation for each others’… you guessed it, shoes.

“Footwear brought us together,” says the Stone Roses guitar legend of his latest project [via MOJO].

Following Squire’s appearance at Liam’s Knebworth concerts in June 2022, where he joined in for an encore performance of Champagne Supernova, the Oasis rocker showed his gratitude by gifting Squire two pairs of brand new moccasins — a gesture that, as Gallagher would have it, held the key to Squire’s affections.

“Hand-made from Portugal, with tassels,” Gallagher recalls. “Bit mad-looking, but beautiful.”

The pair’s shared interest in shoes could be traced to their first meeting, which took place in early 1994. Oasis were in the process of recording their debut album Definitely Maybe at the Monnow Valley studio in Wales, while Squire was stationed nearby in Rockfield, two years into the making of Second Coming, the highly-anticipated follow-up to The Stone Roses’ explosive debut record.

The two musicians eventually crossed paths in the nearby town of Monmouth, with Gallagher quizzing his new friend on the shoes he was wearing on the back cover of the first Stone Roses album.

“Every time I’ve run into him since, he’s had some question about my shoes,” says Squire.

“I remember watching the video for the Roses’ Fools Gold and thinking, Squire’s got Vans on! The black slip-ons,” Gallagher adds. “That was a big moment. Get a pair of Vans, then.”

On his way home from rehearsals for the Knebworth performance in 2022, Squire sent Gallagher a similar message about the shoes he’d been wearing that afternoon.

“Clarks Caravans,” says Liam. “Beauties.” It was then that the rocker made the decision to send Squire two pairs of moccasins as a gift. In return, Gallagher received an offer from Squire, who asked at the time: “I’ve got two songs I’ve been writing, would you like to sing on them?”

“Of course,” Gallagher says. “John’s songs are the reason I got into music in the first place.”

Though he had one condition: “I needed guitars back in my life. There’d been a lack of them on [C’mon You Know]. I told him I’d only do it as long as there’s loads of guitars on the songs.”

Lucky for the both of them, “loads of guitars is my middle name,” teases Squire.

Related Artists

John SquireLiam GallagherOasisthe stone roses

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Positive Grid Spark Link review: wireless for the masses

2

Manson MA Junior & Verona Junior review: Streamlined for heavy action

3

Laura Jane Grace on the “true measure of a guitar’s worth” and her new solo album

4

Squirrel Flower on why dynamics matter: “I don’t like guitar music that’s just loud the whole time”

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.