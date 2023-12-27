Bonehead says Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s upcoming album is “very good”

Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead has teased fans about the soon-to-be-released joint album from Liam Gallagher and John Squire that he’s apparently heard “from start to finish”.

Gallagher and Squire announced the collaborative album earlier this month, confirming the release of their first single Just Another Rainbow on 5 January next year.

Speaking about the upcoming record on his Christmas Day show on Radio X, Bonehead says, “I’m not involved in any way whatsoever, but I’ve heard it.”

“I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m going to keep you all in suspense. I’m not gonna say it’s this, that or whatever, but I’ve heard it from start to finish, and I’ll keep you all going, ‘Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us’.”

“It’s not for me to say,” he adds. “I shall leave it to the man himself,” the musician maintained, before teasing: “it’s very good”.

The upcoming release marks the first new music from Squire since 2016. Gallagher has also teased that the joint album with the Stone Roses guitarist is “the best record” since The Beatles’ Revolver.

“I think John’s a top songwriter,” Gallagher said. “Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given.”

In other news, Liam has recently confirmed that he will not be playing any solo material on his upcoming Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary tour, which commences next June in Sheffield.

Instead, fans can expect “naughty B-sides” from the Definitely Maybe era, as well as Half the World Away, which Noel Gallagher took lead vocals on.