logo
News

Bonehead says Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s upcoming album is “very good”

The record’s first single ‘Just Another Rainbow’ arrives January 2024.

Liam Gallagher and Bonehead

Image: Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead has teased fans about the soon-to-be-released joint album from Liam Gallagher and John Squire that he’s apparently heard “from start to finish”.

Gallagher and Squire announced the collaborative album earlier this month, confirming the release of their first single Just Another Rainbow on 5 January next year.

Speaking about the upcoming record on his Christmas Day show on Radio X, Bonehead says, “I’m not involved in any way whatsoever, but I’ve heard it.”

“I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m going to keep you all in suspense. I’m not gonna say it’s this, that or whatever, but I’ve heard it from start to finish, and I’ll keep you all going, ‘Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us’.”

“It’s not for me to say,” he adds. “I shall leave it to the man himself,” the musician maintained, before teasing: “it’s very good”.

The upcoming release marks the first new music from Squire since 2016. Gallagher has also teased that the joint album with the Stone Roses guitarist is “the best record” since The Beatles’ Revolver.

“I think John’s a top songwriter,” Gallagher said. “Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given.”

In other news, Liam has recently confirmed that he will not be playing any solo material on his upcoming Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary tour, which commences next June in Sheffield.

Instead, fans can expect “naughty B-sides” from the Definitely Maybe era, as well as Half the World Away, which Noel Gallagher took lead vocals on.

Related Artists

Liam Gallagher

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Two Notes Opus review: the missing piece of your direct rig?

2

A little-known model from the past returns as Martin celebrates its 190th anniversary with the D-19 acoustic

3

These are the best new acoustic guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

4

These are the best new electric guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

5

The best amps of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.