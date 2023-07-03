Lil Uzi Vert divides the internet with Chop Suey cover

“Lil Uzi Vert covering Chop Suey by System of a Down was not on my 2023 bingo card. I’m not saying it’s good, but it’s still wild,” wrote one listener.

Lil Uzi Vert has released a somewhat polarising cover of System Of A Down’s Chop Suey. The cover appears on the artist’s new album Pink Tape, which was released on Friday (30th June), under the title CS. While, musically speaking, it remains relatively faithful, Uzi has added their own touches, including additional, heavily auto-tuned lyrics at the beginning and end.

Uzi’s take on the song appears to have attracted its fair share of haters, including a Twitter user who said: “the lil uzi vert cover of chop suey is the most musically offensive cover I’ve ever heard”.

“It’s a shame that so many people will hear Chop Suey by System Of A Down for the first time as a Lil Uzi Vert ‘cover’. I feel insulted at how bad it is,” said another.

Another added: “So someone named Lil Uzi Vert covered Chop Suey by System Of A Down, and it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever heard in my life. It says A LOT when you use auto tune for the vocals and STILL can’t get it remotely in the correct key. Isn’t that the point of auto tune??? FFS.”

Others, however, were more positive. “Lil Uzi Vert covering Chop Suey was not on my bingo card but I’m here for it,” someone else said, while another commenter added: “I thought it was massively entertaining! “Lil Uzi Vert covers Chop Suey” literally sounds like a hypothetical. I’m glad it exists!”

Those on both sides of the fence, however, were surprised at the unexpectedness of the cover.

“Lil Uzi Vert covering Chop Suey by System of a Down was not on my 2023 bingo card. I’m not saying it’s good, but it’s still wild,” one Twitter user wrote.

Lil Uzi Vert covering Chop Suey by System of a Down was not on my 2023 bingo card. I’m not saying it’s good, but it’s still wild. — Christian (@CDiddy404) June 30, 2023

Uzi leaned into their love of alternative music elsewhere on Pink Tape, collaborating with both Babymetal and Bring Me The Horizon. They also guested alongside Daryl Palumbo on the Sheffield rockers’ recent single AmEn.