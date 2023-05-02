Live Nation CEO says “you don’t have to underprice yourself” following The Cure’s recent Ticketmaster controversy

The British rock band declined to sell tickets under the platform’s “platinum” and “dynamically priced” offers for their first North American tour in seven years.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino says “you don’t have to underprice yourself” amid controversy surrounding The Cure’s recent struggle with Ticketmaster.

Amongst the drama in March, the rockers also cancelled “transferable” tickets to prevent scalping, but some fans complained about transfer fees hiking the overall ticket price.

It led frontman Robert Smith to say he was “sickened” by the upset, after previously promising tickets would be “affordable”, and persuaded Ticketmaster to introduce a $5-10 refund for all ticket holders.

It was all in preparation for The Cure’s Shows Of A Lost World North American tour commencing this month.

But Rapino, during a chat on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast, said there was no need to lower prices: “This is a business where we can charge a bit more. I’m not saying excessively, but it’s a great two-hour performance of a lifetime, that happens once every three, four years in that market.

“You don’t have to underprice yourself — low to middle income [people] will make their way to that arena for that special night.”

But he added: “I do think as an industry, we probably do have to absorb a bit better and think a little smarter at what is the add-on fee.

“Because I think, I think, although it’s justified, I don’t think it’s justified probably at every ticket price point.”

You can browse remaining ticket prices, tour dates plus extra show dates on The Cure’s website.

The tour will kick off at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on 10 May.