Matty Healy deactivates Twitter/X account after Lucy Dacus responds to jab

The 1975 frontman has found himself in the centre of controversy once again.

The 1975’s Matty Healy has found himself in hot water once again after a recent social media exchange with Lucy Dacus.

Last week, the Somebody Else singer took to X – formerly known as Twitter – under a new account, @mattyfrnglomg, to share an apparent conversation he had with the Boygenius guitarist and singer.

“I told Lucy Dacus that Boygenius had inspired me and [The 1975 drummer] George [Daniel] to start a new band called ‘Girlretard’. I don’t really hear from her that often.”

In response, Dacus simply replied: “You don’t hear from me at all.”

Healy then proceeded to post: “Yeah this never goes well does it,” before immediately deactivating his account.

You can see the now-deleted tweets below:

Boygenius fans have praised Dacus for her response. One writes: What did he expect from tweeting a slur to someone that he doesn’t have a friendship with. Let me clarify that he shouldn’t have said it at all but much less to someone he doesn’t know?”

“Lucy Dacus making Matty Healy delete his twitter is the best thing to happen for society in a very long time,” writes another fan.

Healy is no stranger to controversy, having hit the headlines earlier in July for breaching Malaysia’s LGBTQ+ laws when he kissed his bassist Ross MacDonald during their set at Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur.

The 1975 were then banned from the country, before the festival organisers filed a class action lawsuit against the foursome. The band are said to be working towards a resolution for the dispute.

