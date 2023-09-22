Mick Jagger says Paul McCartney was so “natural and relaxed” and “rocked it” on Rolling Stones collaboration

Mick Jagger has revealed what it was like working with The Beatles’ legend Paul McCartney on The Rolling Stones’ upcoming album Hackney Diamonds.

In an interview with Q on CBC, Jagger is asked how the McCartney collaboration came about – after it was revealed last week that the singer and bassist would appear on the album on a song called Bite My Head Off.

“Paul was in LA when we were recording, and he was supposed to work with [producer Andy Watt] one week,” the frontman explains. “Andy said, ‘I’m working on this record [Hackney Diamonds], and if it takes six months I’m gonna do nothing else’.

“Suddenly we get to this one week and he says, ‘I forgot to tell you – I’m supposed to work with Paul this week’. So we worked out the schedule and [Watt] said, ‘Why don’t we get Paul to come in and play on something?’”

“So I said, ‘On what?’ I’ve never played bass with Paul – I’ve sung with him but I haven’t played bass,” Jagger continues. “We suggested he played on this punk tune. I didn’t know how it was gonna work out, but he really rocked it and he loved doing it. He said, ‘It’s great playing with a band! Really enjoyable playing with a band’. Paul was so natural and relaxed and he enjoyed it. We knocked it out really quick.”

You can watch the full interview below:

In more Rolling Stones news, it has been revealed that a documentary surrounding the making of the upcoming album is in the works.

A source has told The Sun that a documentary is being produced by the same team behind The Kardashians reality TV show. “Stones fans are in for a treat as they’re not only getting a new album, but a documentary film too,” they say.

“The band have been working with Fulwell 73 on the production. They’re the team behind The Kardashians’ big deal with [streaming service] Hulu. The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on Hackney Diamonds.

Hackney Diamonds by The Rolling Stones is set for release on 20 October. You can pre-order the album on their website.