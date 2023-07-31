The 1975’s Matty Healy reacts to Muse removing song from Malaysia concert setlist

‘We Are Fucking Fucked’ from Muse’s 2022 LP Will of the People was cut in compliance with Malaysian guidelines.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has reacted to the news of Muse cutting a song from their set during a concert at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last weekend.

Muse’s setlist revision was announced via concert promoter Hello Universe ahead of their show at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on 29 July.

Adam Ashraf, co-founder of the concert promotion company, told Rojak Daily, “They called us shortly after [The 1975] incident went global. After discussions, they decided to pull one song out of the setlist due to the title of the song. It’s nice to know they’re eager to entertain while also respecting the guidelines.”

Muse, who’s currently on their Will Of The People world tour, ended up removing We Are Fucking Fucked from their 2022 LP, replacing it with Resistance from 2009’s The Resistance instead.

Responding to Muse’s set revision, Healy, who’s recently made headlines for openly attacking Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws and kissing bassist Ross MacDonald during their set at Good Vibes festival — a move that resulted in the cancellation of the rest of the festival and the banning of the group from the country, has posted two screenshots on his personal Instagram Story.

In the first post, the singer reposted a message from Muse’s album pre-order that says “Join the resistance.” Underlining the message in red, Healy captioned it, “Sick.”

In the next, Healy shared a screenshot of the NME news that Muse adjusted their setlist, writing “…Oh.”

Aprovechaba para pegarle a muse sjfkddj matty healy es un diamante en bruto solo que el mundo todavía no está listo para apreciarlo pic.twitter.com/MvbgmOsixU — j (@dearjohanna) July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, The 1975 are reportedly facing a class action lawsuit from artists and vendors who claim they’ve lost earnings due to the festival’s early termination. The lawsuit – which is being prepared by Malaysian law firm Thomas Philip – will name all four members of The 1975, Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann and George Daniel.

In a statement made at a town hall meeting in the Hartamas area of Kuala Lumpur last week (25 July), Thomas Philip founder and managing partner Matthew Thomas Philip said the band committed a “deliberate reckless act done knowing well [sic] of the consequences”.

“My view is that The 1975 must be held responsible and accountable for the losses suffered by the artists and vendors,” he said.