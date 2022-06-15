Metallica partner with Yousician to teach you how to play their tracks, exactly how they’re meant to be played

Thrash Metal pioneers Metallica have recently teamed up with Yousician to provide a range of step-by-step tutorials, virtually delivered by the members themselves. In the new launch, the band showcase a range of fan-favourite tracks and show you how to play the riffs exactly how they were meant to be played.

The new project, which will be released gradually over the next month, consists of a variety of different courses that have been custom-designed for those who aspire to play like the band.

Consisting of three lessons, the partnership with Yousician aims to provide even complete beginners with the tools needed to play just like the members themselves. As stated by bassist Rob Trujilo, in the teaser video, when participating in the course, “you’ll learn to play Metallica songs the way we play them.”

Advertisement

Unveiled yesterday (June 14), the first course available is entitled “Riff Lite”. As you would expect, this debut tutorial sees the frontman explaining exactly how he comes to form those legendary opening riffs in tracks including Nothing Else Matters and Enter Sandman.

Later tutorials include “Rock In Rhythm” and “Take The Lead”, in which both James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett share their secrets on how they master techniques such as downpicking, soloing and staying in rhythm… as well as demonstrating the “real way to play Master Of Puppets.”

“I’ve always been infatuated with rhythm, syncopation. I basically play drums on a guitar,” states Hetfield “Probably the most important thing is the downpicking […but] the riff is the basis for the song.” It is here where the frontman provides brief examples of what he’s looking for and demonstrates errors that players often make along the way.

The programme also provides an insight into the songs themselves, delivered by all four members, and the lessons will also cover some of Metallica’s most successful tracks including One and Welcome Home (Sanitarium).

“The Metallica x Yousician courses get guitar players up close and personal with the master musicians they idolize. Players will have the opportunity to learn how to play like Metallica straight from Metallica,” says Yousician’s head of partnerships, Hadley Spanier. “The unique course pairs unmatched access to the band with Yousician’s AI technology so that guitarists-in-training not only get to learn from the masters but also get the feedback they need to improve. Players will feel like they are part of the band, playing alongside their idols as they try to master some of the greatest guitar-driven songs of all time.”

Advertisement

Pricing and further details on the lesson plan can be found on Yousician’s Website.