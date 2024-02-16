logo
News

“Maybe because I don’t fly over the frets and do as many notes as I can between the clicks?”: Mick Mars on being called an “underrated” guitar player of the ’80s

The former Mötley Crüe man also names the guitarist whose paying speed he’d love to match.

Mick Mars performing live

Credit: Brian Rasic/WireImage

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Is Mick Mars one of the most underrated guitar players of the ’80s? The man himself chimes in on the debate in a new interview with Detroit’s WRIF radio station.

Speaking with host Meltdown, the former Mötley Crüe guitarist says [via Blabbermouth]: “Well, that’s okay. It’s okay with me [if] you think I’m underrated. I think there’s a lot of people who think like you, as well [as those who don’t feel that way] so much.”

“Maybe because I don’t fly over the frets and do 900 – how many notes can I fit between the clicks? I don’t know,” Mars muses, before singling out Alvin Lee of Ten Years After as a guitarist who deserves praise for playing fast and playing well.

“Probably the guitar player that played a speed that I would have liked to play, but I never really delved into that deep was Alvin Lee when he did I’m Going Home,” he says.

“That, to me, was fast playing. ‘cause it was melodic and the notes were clean, and it fit the song. And so, that was where my face went, like, ‘Oh, you can do that too? Okay.’”

And when Meltdown points out how Mars’ guitar solo for Mötley Crüe’s Home Sweet Home was “the perfect guitar solo”, the guitarist replies: “Oh, thank you. That just came up. I didn’t really have anything planned. I just winged it, actually, and just played it and perfected it, of course. It was real minor things, but it is what it was when I played it. It’s pretty much how it is.”

In the meantime, Mars’ solo debut album The Other Side of Mars is set to arrive on 23 February. The 72-year-old has also confirmed that more new music is in the works, saying: “I’m working now on ideas for the second [solo] record — if I live that long; no, I’m kidding — I’m working right now on my second thing with some ideas and stuff. And it’s, like, what I’m hearing is another step further.”

Listen to the album’s lead single, Loyal To The Lie, below.

Related Artists

Mick Mars

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Laura Jane Grace on the “true measure of a guitar’s worth” and her new solo album

2

Squirrel Flower on why dynamics matter: “I don’t like guitar music that’s just loud the whole time”

3

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

4

Boss IR-2 review: A truly versatile workhorse that keeps up with pedals twice its price

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.