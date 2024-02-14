logo
News

“I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat”: Liam Gallagher blasts Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after Oasis nomination

The Britpop legend is unimpressed, to say the least.

Liam Gallagher

Credit: Matthew Baker / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

If you think that Oasis being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will reunite the Gallagher brothers on stage once more, think again.

In a series of social media posts slamming the institution and its decisions as “all a load of bollox”, Liam Gallagher makes it clear that he does not give two hoots about the band’s possible induction to the class of 2024.

Last week, news broke that Oasis is one of 15 nominees for the hall’s class of 2024, with artists Ozzy Osbourne, Mariah Carey and Sinead O’Connor also making the list.

Unimpressed by the inclusion, Liam wrote on X: “Fuck the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – it’s full of bumbaclarts”. The rocker also told a follower who was calling on fellow fans to vote for the band not to “waste your time”, noting, “as much as it’s appreciated it’s all a load of bollox.”

And when one fan suggested that the Britpop legend is keeping “rock n roll alive”, Gallagher responded, “You know it I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”

“I honestly feel there’s something very fishy about those awards,” he added.

The younger Gallagher also claimed that unlike himself, his brother Noel will likely make an appearance at the induction ceremony if the band were voted in, saying: “The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go; as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure.”

On the flipside, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has expressed his pride at the nomination. The rocker, who’s being nominated as a solo artist for the first time this year, said he was “deeply honoured” to be “one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry”.

“[It] is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of,” Osbourne said.

View all of this year’s nominees over at the Rock Hall.

Related Artists

Liam GallagherOasis

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

2

Boss IR-2 review: A truly versatile workhorse that keeps up with pedals twice its price

3

Donner Triple Threat – Jack White-approved multi-effects might be the ultimate beginner pedal

4

How The Callous Daoboys went from blowing stimulus checks on guitars to being the new face of mathcore

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.