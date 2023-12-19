Mick Mars: “I’m working now on ideas for the second solo record – if I live that long!”

Mick Mars’ debut solo album might not be out till next year, but the former Mötley Crüe guitarist has already confirmed a second one in the works – “if I live that long”, he says.

In a new episode of the Monsters, Madness And Magic podcast, Mars, whose upcoming solo record The Other Side of Mars arrives next February, teases that he’s “working now on ideas for the second [solo] record – if I live that long”.

“No, I’m kidding — I’m working right now on my second thing with some ideas and stuff,” Mars – aged 72 – says. “And it’s, like, what I’m hearing is another step further.��”

In the meantime, you can check out the lead single, Loyal To The Lie, from Mars’ forthcoming album below.

During in the interview, the guitarist also shares some of the best advice he’s received over the years, saying [via Blabbermouth]: “I can only say what probably pretty much 90 percent of musicians say. It’s, like, don’t stop. Don’t quit.”

“[It’s] better if you’re single, but if you really want to do it [while also raising a family]… God, it’s tough for me to say it and not be mean, but once you do that, you’re kind of locked into doubt, ’cause you know you’ve got your family that you love dearly and you provide for them and stuff. But if you’re a single guy, go for it.”

“Play, play, play, play, play, play, practice, practice, practice,” he adds. “And I would say don’t try to be like anyone or copy, play a cover song or do this or do this. Be you. Because when you start writing that song, where do you wanna go with it? Any way you want. Anywhere. It’s yours. Take it wherever.”

Mars continues: “As The Eagles say, ‘No limits.’ And just keep an open mind. Keep working and – I don’t know – progressing. Don’t stop learning. I’m 72, and I’m still learning and trying to take me other places.”

Watch the full interview below.