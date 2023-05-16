Nita Strauss celebrates growing numbers of women in rock: “It’s refreshingly normal, compared to how it was 10, 15 years ago”

Strauss recently formed part of Demi Lovato’s band, where there was a 50/50 ratio of men to women on tour.

Guitarist Nita Strauss has shared her joy that the growing number of women in the music industry, specifically the rock scene, is becoming “refreshingly normal”.

Strauss, most known for playing guitar in Alice Cooper’s band, recently finished a touring stint with Demi Lovato. Although most known for making pop music, Lovato made the switch back over to their original roots of rock for most recent album, Holy Fvck.

Strauss has been a prominent voice in championing women in heavier music, and in a new interview with Kerrang!, she reflected on the time she spent in Lovato’s band: “Demi was a blast to tour with; it was great being around so many women,” she began.

“I think it was an exact 50/50 ratio of men to women on tour, which is unheard of – we had an all-female band. I think there were 12 girls on our bus on this tour, which I have never had during my 21 years touring,” she said.

When asked if she felt there was a more visible presence of women in rock now, Strauss reflected: “It’s incredible! When I was in my first few bands, I didn’t know any other girls in bands, and now it’s just so normal.

“You see a girl walk into backstage with a guitar case, and you don’t automatically assume she’s carrying her boyfriend’s guitar. So, it’s just refreshingly normal, compared to how it was, like 10, 15 years ago,” she concluded.

In other news, Strauss has announced her second solo album,The Call of The Void, will arrive on 7 July, which features appearances from some of the biggest names in rock. Those contributing to the record include Alice Cooper, former Megadeth star Marty Friedman, and hard rock guitarist Lzzy Hale.

You can pre-order the album here.