Nita Strauss shares “cautionary tale” of sweaty boxers being thrown at her on stage

Guitarist Nita Strauss has shared what she calls a “cautionary tale” of sweaty boxers being thrown at her whilst on stage with Alice Cooper and has asked fans to not throw their underwear at girls.

Taking to her Instagram, she reflected on the story and how the sight of the fan’s underwear had herself and Cooper in a fit of laughter, before they were thrown back out into the crowd.

In the post she wrote, “In the front row, around my side of the stage was a group of a few younger guys. They were having a ball… One of the guys in particular was trying to get my attention throughout the show, blowing kisses and making that heart-hands symbol every time I glanced in that direction. ‘a bit much,’ I mused, but I was happy to see people at a show having fun and didn’t think much of it.”

She continued, “His friends are cracking up. I was wrapped up in the show and didn’t notice something wadded up in one of his hands… Suddenly, a grey, sweaty UFO hurtled onto the stage and landed on the centre riser, between me and Alice. We all immediately BURST into uncontrollable laughter. The guy’s boxer briefs were brazenly laid out on the riser, showing ALL the after effects of being worn all day at a hot, outdoor August show.”

Strauss revealed that the undies were thrown back in the direction of the man in question but instead another member of the crowd “got a face full” of the sweaty boxers – lucky them!

“I think that was one of many times I actually fell down from laughing so hard,” She added. “The moral of the story is this: Don’t throw your boxers at a girl unless you’re prepared for them to go places you didn’t expect. (Or, ya know… maybe just don’t throw your boxers at a girl in general).”